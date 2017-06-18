Reports swirl about Beyonce's twins, but no confirmation yet

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Several outlets have published reports that Beyonce has given birth to twins with no official confirmation and even Beyonce's father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday, June 18, 2017. But there has been no word from superstars Beyonce and Jay Z themselves. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press