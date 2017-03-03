Review: Was Disney Able To Recreate The Magic In “Beauty And The Beast”?

As a kid in the 90’s, I had it all when it came to animated movies. Disney was in a renaissance with The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, and my all time favorite Beauty And The Beast. It had everything I wanted in a movie as a kid: action (ala Gaston marching towards the castle singing “Kill the beast!”), comedy (LeFou in all his wannabe Gaston ways) and of course the romance (will the Beast and Belle fall in love!?). It even had some of the BEST music in any Disney movie. All of these elements gave Disney and animated movies a historic moment: A first ever Best Picture Academy Award nomination for an animated movie. It didn’t win, but to us 90’s kids… It did!

Fast forward to 2017, and Disney is trying to re-do it’s magic with a live action adaptation. But did it live up to it’s 1991 version?

(Spoilers)

Just like Disney’s new formula (make animated movies into live action movies), Beauty and the Beast decided to add some story lines and new dimensions into the characters that we grew up loving. The meat of the story is still there. The Prince is turned into a Beast. He must fall in love and that love must be returned before the last petal of the rose falls… Otherwise he and the rest of the castle will be doomed to stay that way forever.

In the 2017 version, we learn more about what made the Prince (Dan Stevens) turn into a spiteful, cruel and heartless person. In fact, we learn he was a GREAT kid thanks to his mother’s upbringing. Things change when she passes away though. His father’s cruelness turned the Prince’s heart the same as his, eventually causing him to be transformed into the Beast by the Enchantress.

We learn more about the characters that run the castle too. From the clock named Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) to Lumiere the candlestick (Ewan McGregor), Beauty and The Beast gives us all the same reasons we loved these seemly ill fated characters. But this time around, their story lines are more alive. (I personally think Lumiere’s animation is some of the best I’ve ever seen. Some scenes are truly breathtaking; especially “Be Our Guest”).

Audra McDonald plays Garderobe, the Warbrobe, who has many more lines, even some songs. Her husband was transformed into a grand piano (Cadenza played by Stanley Tucci), which he too has great comedic lines. But the best moments still come from the motherly Mrs Potts (Emma Thompson) and her son Chip (Nathan Mack). Emma Thompson soars in the song “Beauty And The Beast”, one of the most infamous scenes in movie history. She did not disappoint.

The father/daughter relationship between Belle (Emma Watson) and her Father (Maurice played by Kevin Kline) pulled my heartstrings so many times, I found myself wiping away tears. An eventual climax of this story arch is where the Beast shows Belle a magical book he received from The Enchantress (Agathe played by Hattie Morhan) which allows them to magically go anywhere in the world at any moment in time. Belle’s heart chose Paris, and we discover her mother had died during the plague when Belle was just a baby. Maurice had to take Belle away as to make sure she didn't succumb to the sickness. Those scenes added so much depth to this movie.

But we cannot forget about the villian of the movie! Gaston, played by the brilliant Luke Evans, and his side kick Le Fou (Josh Gad) created quite a few memorable moments! Yes, Gaston is still madly in love with Belle, but Le Fou has a different story line. Disney, for the first time in it’s history has created a gay character with Le Fou. And Josh Gad is amazing in this role (he plays Olaf in Frozen as well)! His phrases, the expressions and some of the actions he uses towards Gaston make it very clear Le Fou hopes that Gaston would just give up on marrying Belle and instead end up with him. Le Fou has a very different ending as well… One that drives the movie to it’s conclusion.

So yes, the movie IS so much more magical, so much more alive then the animated version. It’s what I dreamed of as a kid. The new songs are perfect, the singing is fantastic, and the ending is just as sweet.

Bring some tissues. Hold your kids (or your partner’s hand) and enjoy the magic of Disney. I didn't think Disney would be able to do it. But they have been able to make a classic even more magical.

Beauty and The Beast is out in theaters March 17th.

~Miss Bryan