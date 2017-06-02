Rick Moranis to make rare appearance to help former co-star’s family

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Rick Moranis, who has all but disappeared from the spotlight, will take the stage for one night to help raise money for a family member of one of his former co-stars.

Moranis, who teamed up with Dave Thomas on “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live,” will appear at a benefit concert in Toronto on July 18.

The concert is to help raise money for Thomas’ nephew Jake, who was injured in a snowmobiling accident in January. The accident left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Moranis and Thomas are not the only “SCTV” alums who will take the stage, according to the Hollywood Reporter.



Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Martin Short will also be on the bill, joined by “Ghostbusters” star Dan Aykroyd.

So will Paul Shaffer, David Letterman’s former bandleader.

Short will host the concert, called “Take off, EH!,” The Hollywood Reporter and Metro News reported.

Moranis put his career on hold for the most part to raise his children after his wife Ann died of breast cancer in 1991, Digital Spy reported.

