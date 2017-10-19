Now Playing
Posted: October 19, 2017

Ridley Scott's Getty kidnapping film to premiere at AFI Fest


This image released by Sony Pictures shows Michelle Williams, left, and Mark Wahlberg star in TriStar Pictures' "All The Money in the World." Ridley Scott’s film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III will have its world premiere as the closing night film of the American Film Institute’s annual festival in Los Angeles next month. (Fabio Lovino/Sony -TriStar Pictures via AP)


This image released by Sony Pictures shows Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in TriStar Pictures' 'All The Money in the World.' Ridley Scott’s film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III will have its world premiere as the closing night film of the American Film Institute’s annual festival in Los Angeles next month.

The Associated Press



LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ridley Scott's film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III will have its world premiere as the closing night film of the American Film Institute's annual festival in Los Angeles next month.

AFI Fest director Jacqueline Lyanga said in a statement Thursday that in addition to the Nov. 16 screening of the new film "All the Money in the World," the festival will also honor the prolific director's career.

"All the Money in the World" stars Kevin Spacey as John Paul Getty Sr. and Michelle Williams as the kidnapped teenager's mother. Mark Wahlberg co-stars as the wealthy family's adviser during the ordeal.

The film is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 8.

