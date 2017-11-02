Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

N.E.R.D & Rihanna Release “Lemon” Song & Music Video!

By Bryan Carstensen

N.E.R.D. and Rihanna‘s brand new song and video, “Lemon,” has finally arrived!

Rihanna lends her vocals in the song, and also stars in the video, which was co-directed by Todd Tourso and Scott Cudmore. If you don’t know, N.E.R.D. consists of the trio Pharrell WilliamsChad Hugo and Shay Haley.

If you dig the song, be sure to download it today!

What do you think of the hot new music video? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts!

