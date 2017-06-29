Now Playing
Posted: June 29, 2017

Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, Rob Lowe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, Rob Lowe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" at the ArcLight Hollywood. Lowe told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published online June 27, 2017, that he feared death during an encounter with a bigfoot-like creature in the Ozark Mountains while shooting his upcoming A&E docuseries "The Lowe Files." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Lowe tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a "wood ape" during a shoot for "The Lowe Files" when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.

He adds that he's "fully aware" the story makes him sound like "a crazy, Hollywood kook."

"The Lowe Files" follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.

