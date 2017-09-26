Now Playing
Posted: September 26, 2017

Robert Plant releases new track, announces 2018 tour

FILE - In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Plant announced his 2018 North American tour on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Robert Plant is going on tour in North America next year to support his upcoming album, "Carry Fire."

The former Led Zeppelin frontman announced Tuesday that his 2018 tour will begin Feb. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He'll also visit New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, among other cities. More dates will be announced later. Plant will be joined on the tour by his backing band, the Sensational Shape Shifters.

Plant has also released a cover of Ersel Hickey's "Bluebirds Over the Mountain" as the first track from "Carry Fire."

The album is set to hit music stores and begin streaming on Oct. 13.

