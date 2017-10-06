Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2018 announced

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland.

Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits and LL Cool J headline a list of 19 musical artists nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, the Hall announced on its website Thursday.

For the sixth consecutive year the public can vote, along with more than 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body, Rolling Stone reported. Fans can vote on the Hall of Fame’s website.

The top vote-getters will be announced in December and inducted April 14 at a ceremony at Public Hall in Cleveland. HBO will broadcast the ceremony later in the year.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1992 or earlier.

In addition to first-time nominee Dire Straits, other artists appearing for the first time include Kate Bush, the Moody Blues, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The J. Geils Band is on the ballot for the fifth time, while LL Cool J and the Meters are appearing for the fourth time. Three-time nominees include The Cars, MC5 and the Zombies. Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Link Wray are on the ballot for the second time.

Keeping with a new tradition that began last year, the Hall of Fame has announced the individual members of each band that will be honored, Rolling Stone reported. The current Depeche Mode lineup of Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher is listed along with former keyboardist Alan Wilder (who left in 1995) and original keyboardist/band co-founder Vince Clarke, who left after one album. Bon Jovi is listed along with former guitarist Richie Sambora (who left in 2013) and original bassist Alec John Such, who left in 1994.

Judas Priest has featured many lineups over the past five decades, but the Hall of Fame selected vocalist Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing and drummers Scott Travis, Les Binks and Dave Holland, Rolling Stone reported.

Lead singer Mark Knopfler, bassist John Illsley, drummer Pick Withers, guitarist David Knopfler and keyboardists Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher appear on the ballot for Dire Straits, Rolling Stone reported.

Last year's class included Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez and Electric Light Orchestra.