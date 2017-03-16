Rock Hall to celebrate 50 years of Rolling Stone magazine

FILE – This April 24, 2016, file photo shows the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the shores of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will celebrate 50 years of Rolling Stone magazine in a new exhibit set to open this spring in Cleveland. Highlights of cover images reaching back to rock 'n' roll pioneers such as Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry also will be included in the exhibit that opens May 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

The Associated Press