Rodney Crowell cancels tour due to unspecified health issues

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Rodney Crowell speaks at The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. Crowell is cancelling all of his remaining 2017 tour dates due to unspecified health issues. In a statement on his website posted Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, he said a team of doctors has advised him to rest and that for the foreseeable future, "my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state." (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Rodney Crowell speaks at The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. Crowell is cancelling all of his remaining 2017 tour dates due to unspecified health issues. In a statement on his website posted Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, he said a team of doctors has advised him to rest and that for the foreseeable future, "my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state."

