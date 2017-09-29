Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards pays witty tribute to Hugh Hefner

Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Keith Richards, center, performed on stage with the Rolling Stones on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards used social media to write a clever tribute to Hugh Hefner, neatly encapsulating the life and philosophy of the “Playboy” founder who died Wednesday at age 91.

“Hugh Hefner. His heart was in the right place. And so was the rest of him,” Richards wrote on Twitter, posting a photograph of that handwritten phrase on Twitter.

Rock ’n’ roll fans were quick to appreciate Richards’ wit.

“That is old school! Tweeting by handwritten note, nice!” one fan wrote.

“I love it. Written on the back of ‘Hotel Information Sheet’ … this could only be more rock ’n’ roll if it was written on used toilet paper,” tweeted another.

“Well it’s another goodbye to another good friend,” Richards sang in the 1978 song, “Before They Make Me Run.” That rare solo vocal by Richards is a fitting sendoff for Hefner, especially since it is from the “Some Girls” album.