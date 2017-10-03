Now Playing
Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public

Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from the topmost floor on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from the topmost floor on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public
Journalists looks out from topmost level of the ancient Colosseum on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.
Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public
A view of the ancient Roman Forum as seen from the topmost level of the ancient Colosseum, on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public starting Nov. 1. Included in the tour is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.
Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from a window on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.
Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.
Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public starting Nov. 1. Included in the tour is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.
Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini looks out from the topmost level, on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.
Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public
A view of the ancient Colosseum as seen from the topmost level, on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public starting Nov. 1. Included in the tour is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.

The Associated Press

ROME —

Visitors to the Colosseum can now enjoy even more of the ancient amphitheater and the spectacular views it offers of Rome.

Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public for guided tours starting Nov. 1. Included in the visit is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to visit the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheap seats, since they were farthest away from the spectacle.

Today, however, the top two levels of the 52-meter (171-foot) high Colosseum offer priceless views of the stadium itself, as well as the nearby Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and the rest of Rome.

