Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public

Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from the topmost floor on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Related

View Larger Journalists looks out from topmost level of the ancient Colosseum on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.

View Larger A view of the ancient Roman Forum as seen from the topmost level of the ancient Colosseum, on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public starting Nov. 1. Included in the tour is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.

View Larger Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from a window on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.

View Larger Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.

View Larger Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public starting Nov. 1. Included in the tour is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.

View Larger Culture Minister Dario Franceschini looks out from the topmost level, on the occasion of a media tour presenting the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth level of the Italy's most famous site, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to tour the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheapest seats, reserved for the plebes because they were farther away from the spectacle and exposed to Rome's harsh sun.