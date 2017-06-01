Now Playing
Posted: June 01, 2017

Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti

This combination photo shows director Ron Howard at the Kaleidoscope 5: LIGHT event in Culver City, Calif., on May 6, 2017, left, and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. Howard's production company announced Thursday, June 1, 2017, that the Oscar-winning director's next project would be a documentary on famed Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (AP Photo/File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Following his successful Beatles documentary, Ron Howard is sticking with music. The Oscar-winner is directing a documentary about Luciano Pavarotti, the Italian tenor who rose to superstar status.

Howard's Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures announced the untitled project Thursday.

Pavarotti transcended opera to become a leading tenor. Howard says Pavarotti's life is full of great drama and contradictions.

The tenor became a best-selling classical artist, with more than 100 million records sold, and he had the first classical album to reach No. 1 on the pop charts. He died from pancreatic cancer in 2007 at age 71.

The untitled documentary does not have a release date.

Howard's last film, "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years," won the Grammy Award for best music film.

