Ron Howard hopes to honor 'great work' done on Han Solo film

FILE - In this April 24, 2017 file photo, filmmaker Ron Howard arrives at the premiere of "Genius", in Los Angeles. Howard is taking command of the Han Solo “Star Wars” spinoff after the surprise departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lucasfilm announced their replacement director Thursday, June 22, two days after Lord and Miller left the project over creative differences. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Ron Howard says he hopes to honor the great work that's already been done on the Han Solo film and help to deliver on its promise.

The Oscar-winner has only been in the pilot's seat on the Star Wars spinoff film for a day but is not wasting any time making his passion for the franchise known.

Howard tweeted Thursday night that he was "beyond grateful" to add his voice to the Star Wars universe after being a fan since May 25, 1977, when the original hit theaters. He saw it twice that day.

The "Apollo 13" helmer was announced as the replacement director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project over creative differences deep into production. Filming will resume July 10 for a May 2018 release.