Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome a baby boy

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Jason Statham arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Statham welcomed son Jack Oscar Statham, born on June 24 weighing 8.8 pounds. She announced the birth and included a photo in an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 28. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press