Posted: June 28, 2017

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham welcome a baby boy

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Jason Statham arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Statham welcomed son Jack Oscar Statham, born on June 24 weighing 8.8 pounds. She announced the birth and included a photo in an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 28. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

It's a boy for model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, Jason Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday that son Jack Oscar Statham was born on Saturday weighing 8.8 pounds.

She included a photo of a tiny hand holding her finger.

A publicist for the former Victoria's Secret model did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huntington-Whiteley also used Instagram to reveal her pregnancy in February. She and Statham announced their engagement in January of 2016. This is their first child.

Huntington-Whiteley appeared in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." Statham's recent film credits include "The Fate of the Furious" and "Spy."

