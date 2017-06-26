Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

FILE - In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, Sotheby's director of the department of printed books and manuscripts Dr Philip Errington poses for photographers by holding a first edition copy of the first Harry Potter book
FILE - In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, Sotheby's director of the department of printed books and manuscripts Dr Philip Errington poses for photographers by holding a first edition copy of the first Harry Potter book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" containing annotations and illustrations by author J.K. Rowling on top of a stack of other annotated first edition books featuring at auction, at the auction house's premises in London. Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author JK Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997. Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012, British author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers during the unveiling of her new book, entitled: 'The Casual Vacancy', at the Southbank Centre in London. Rowling's first novel about the wizarding legend Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997, meaning the books which spawned a series of eponymous tales has turned 20-years old.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20.

Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages. The books' magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions. The White Elephant Cafe, the Edinburgh spot where Rowling wrote the first book, has become an international tourist destination.

"20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others," Rowling tweeted. "It's been wonderful. Thank you."

Rowling's publisher, Bloomsbury, will release four new editions of the book, one for each house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, in honor of the anniversary.

