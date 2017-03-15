Sign in with your existing account
RuPaul announces marriage to longtime partner Georges LeBar
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, RuPaul Charles arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. RuPaul announced Wednesday, March 15, 2017, that he married his longtime boyfriend in January. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES
—
RuPaul is a newlywed.
The host of "RuPaul's Drag Race" announced Wednesday that he married his longtime boyfriend earlier this year.
The 56-year-old entertainer said he and Georges LeBar tied the knot on their 23rd anniversary in January.
RuPaul revealed their recent nuptials during an appearance on TV's "Hollywood Today Live." He said he and LeBar met "on the dance floor at the Limelight" in 1994.
RuPaul said LeBar owns a farm in Wyoming and "doesn't care about show business at all."
