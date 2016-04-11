Drag queen, singer and TV personality RuPaul revealed he married his longtime partner,Georges LeBar, in January. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

RuPaul is married!

The drag queen, singer and TV personality appeared on "Hollywood Today Live" Wednesday to promote the upcoming season of his long-running show "RuPaul's Drag Race," but he ended up revealing some personal news.

Host Ross Matthews spoke with RuPaul about his relationship with his long-time partner, Georges LeBar, and asked if the two would ever get married.

"You know what? I don't think I've I've never said this on television before," he said. "We are married."

Ru said he and LeBar were married in January on the 23rd anniversary of when they met, which happens to be LeBar's birthday.

"We met on the dance floor at (former New York City club) Limelight in 1994 on his birthday," he said. "We never wanted to do it. We were really looking into it for tax breaks and financial things."

Ru rarely posts photos of him and his partner on his Instagram page. One dates back to April 2016.

"He doesn't care about show business at all," he said of his private partner. "He could care less."

LeBar spends time on his 60,000-acre ranch, which People reported spreads across Wyoming and South Dakota.

“Most of the time, he’s on the ranch … but when we have the chance to do anything, he doesn’t want me to come there," he said, adding that they'll go to "someplace fabulous," like Maui, New York or Paris.

