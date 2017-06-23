RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson and Lynda Carter are among the honorees for the 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame class.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 2018 class for the Hollywood Walk of Fame was announced Thursday, and a number of popular stars are set to have ceremonies.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce named entertainers from music, movies, television and radio as part of this year’s class.

Reality TV personalities RuPaul Charles and Simon Cowell are part of the class.

TV stars include actors Anthony Anderson and Taraji P. Henson, screenwriter Ryan Murphy, actor Niecy Nash, producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes and actors Eric McCormack and Lynda Carter.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the live theater and performance group and tweeted that he was with follow honoree “Weird Al” Yankovic when the two heard they would be honored with a star.

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017

In music, rappers Ice T and Snoop Dogg and singers Mary J. Blige, Harry Connick Jr. and Carrie Underwood are honorees.

Movie stars being honored include actorsJack Black, Kirsten Dunst and Jeff Goldblum, director and producer F. Gary Gray, Minnie Mouse, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence,

Two celebrities are getting posthumous stars: comedian Bernie Mac and wildlife expert and TV personality Steve Irwin.

KABC reported that dates for the ceremonies have not been scheduled yet and that those in the class have two years to schedule ceremonies on dates of their own choosing.

In order to get the honor, stars have to qualify. The Associated Press reported that either the honorees or their sponsoring studios have to pay $40,000 for each star.

According to the official Hollywood Walk of Fame site, anyone can nominate a celebrity for a star as long as the celebrity’s management team is in agreement with the nomination. The nomination, sent by mail, has to include a letter of agreement from the celebrity or the celebrity’s representative. Those nominations are then considered for selection by a Chamber of Commerce committee.

The full list of honorees can be found at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce website.