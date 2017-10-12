Ryan backs free speech amid Trump threat to yank NBC license

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a day before visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with a bipartisan delegation to assess the destruction. The House is on track to deliver disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Paul Ryan affirms his support for the First Amendment amid the president's threats to yank NBC's broadcast license.

Ryan told journalists Thursday, "I'm a constitutional conservative, I'm for the First Amendment."

The First Amendment to the Constitution protects the freedom of the press.

Ryan added, "I don't always agree and like what you guys write, but you have a right to do it, and I'm a constitutional conservative and I'm just going to leave it at that."

Trump is threatening NBC's broadcast licenses because he's not happy with how its news division has covered him and calls it "fake news." But experts say his threats aren't likely to lead to any action.

Pressed on Trump's view, Ryan said only, "This is how I see it," and moved on.