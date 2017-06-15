Sign in with your existing account
Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid show off newborn son
FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, Ryan Lochte listens to a question from the media in Charlotte, N.C. Lochte shared a photo of his newborn son June 14, 2016 on Instagram. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
The Associated Press
The Olympic swimmer and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid both shared photos of Caiden Zane Lochte on Instagram on Wednesday, six days after he was born.
The model writes that Caiden's delivery was difficult. She says the baby was born "after almost 26 hours of an unfortunate induced labor." She adds that Lochte was by her side the entire time and provided her with encouragement.
Lochte praised Reid last year for sticking by him during the fallout from last year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where Lochte lied about a drunken encounter at a gas station.
