'Saturday Night Live' to air live to all, not taped for some

In this March 4, 2017 photo provided by NBC, Colin Jost and Michael Che, right, appear during Weekend Update segment of "Saturday Night Live" in New York. "Saturday Night Live" will broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. for its final four shows of the season, NBC announced Thursday, March 16. Until now, viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones have seen the show not as it aired “live from New York,” but on tape delay. The new live-for-all policy will apply to episodes telecast April 15, May 6, 13 and 20. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

The Associated Press