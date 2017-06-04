Now Playing
Posted: June 04, 2017

School choir joins Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert 

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Ariana Grande performs during the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson for One Love Manchester - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Ariana Grande performs during the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson for One Love Manchester - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Let’s hear it for the Parrs Wood School Choir!

The high school choir took to the stage to sing a rendition of Ariana Grande’s song “My Everything” with the performer at her benefit concert on Sunday night.

Grande hugged the students, some of whom were at her May 22 concert when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded several others. It was an emotional moment onstage when they came together to raise money for the victims and the families.

Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Coldplay, Niall Horan and the Black Eyed Peas at the concert. The event is reportedly set to raise upwards of $2.6 million.

The concert had a somber tone as it was a day after seven people were killed and 48 injured when three men drove into a crowd and began attacking people with knives in London.

“I am not scared,” Ellie Galespie, 14, said ahead of the show. “I didn’t come to the first concert, but I wanted to come to this one. It’s for everyone’s good, and it’s for charity.”

