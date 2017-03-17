Now Playing
Posted: March 17, 2017

Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set

FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. Hannity denied a CNN report on March 16, 2017, that he pointed a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams on the network's set following an on-air argument between the pair. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. Hannity denied a CNN report on March 16, 2017, that he pointed a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams on the network's set following an on-air argument between the pair. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2010, file photo, Juan Williams appears on the 'Fox & Friends' television program in New York,. Williams said on March 16, 2017, that a reported incident last year involving himself, Sean Hannity and a gun 'is being sensationalized.'

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Sean Hannity says he "never pointed" a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary.

CNN reported Thursday that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air following a heated segment last year.

But Hannity told the New York Daily News that he had been discussing guns and "showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only."

Williams said on Twitter that he and Hannity are "great friends" and the "incident is being sensationalized." He says "everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm's way."

Fox News tells the Daily News "no one was put in any danger."

