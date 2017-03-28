SEE IT: 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites on Instagram

NBC/NBC via Getty Images

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- Season 4 -- Pictured: (l-r) Back: Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks, James Avery as Philip Banks, Daphne Reid as Vivian Banks, Joseph Marcell as Geoffrey; Front: Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks, Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This reunion should bring a smile to the faces of '90s kids everywhere.

More than 20 years after "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" came to an end, the cast was pictured "chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool" Monday night in a photo shared to Instagram by Alfonso Ribeiro, aka Carlton Banks.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote in the post, which has more than 50,000 likes. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

The photo features, from left, Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Will Smith, Daphne Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). Avery (Uncle Phil) died in December 2013.

