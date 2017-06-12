Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards

Bette Midler presents the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger Ben Platt arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.

View Larger Kevin Kline accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for 'Present Laughter' at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.

View Larger Cynthia Nixon accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes' at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.