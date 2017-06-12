Now Playing
Posted: June 11, 2017

Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards

Bette Midler presents the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Bette Midler presents the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards
Ben Platt arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards
Kevin Kline accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for 'Present Laughter' at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards
Cynthia Nixon accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes' at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards
Gavin Creel arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards, announced Sunday:

Best Musical: "Dear Evan Hansen."

Best Play: "Oslo."

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics): "Dear Evan Hansen."

Best Revival of a Play: "August Wilson's Jitney."

Best Revival of a Musical: "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, "Oslo."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen."

