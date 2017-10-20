Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 20, 2017

Selena Gomez, Brie Larson among presenters at InStyle Awards

Comments
FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Gomez is among the presenters set to appear at the InStyle Awards on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Gomez is among the presenters set to appear at the InStyle Awards on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, Faith Hill and Kate Bosworth are among the presenters set to hand out honors at next week's InStyle Awards.

The InStyle Awards honor the best-dressed of Hollywood as well as celebrity makeup artists, designers and stylists.

Gomez will present an award to the best makeup artist, while Larson will present the designer of the year honor. Hill will hand out the award for stylist of the year and Bosworth will present the award for hair styling.

Among the honorees at Monday's ceremony at the Getty Center in Los Angeles are singers Demi Lovato and Zendaya along with actresses Cate Blanchett and Elle Fanning.

This marks the third year for the ceremony.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation