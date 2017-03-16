Selena Gomez Shuts Down Vogue Interview After The Weeknd Question

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Selena Gomez is causing some major buzz after landing the cover of Vogue magazine. First off she looks AMAZING in the issue, but it’s what she SAID in the article that has everyone talking.

Now, The former Disney star checked into rehab last October to focus on her “mental health” and canceled the 34 remaining dates on her Revival Tour. She confessed that tours are a lonely place for her saying: “My self esteem was shot. I was depressed and anxious. I started having panic attacks right before getting on stage or right after leaving it. Basically I felt like I wasn’t good enough.”

She said she was so used to performing for kids, but then her audience grew up. She said “suddenly, I have kids smoking and drinking at my shows, people in their 20s , 30s, and I’m looking into their eyes and I don’t know what to say. I couldn’t say “everybody let’s pinky-promise that you’re beautiful!” It doesn’t work that way and I know it because I’m dealing with the same ish they’re dealing with..

So damn… Selena has been going through it! But how does she feel about being the most followed person on IG? She said she freaked out. It had become so consuming to her. It’s what she woke up to and what she to sleep to…

She said she has her assistant controls everything now, that she doesn’t even know the password and that only 17 people have her phone number right now… and that 2 of those people are famous. Hello those 2 are prolly Taylor Swift and the Weeknd.

And speaking of him.. Her response to their relationship? She got super uncomfortable and said” Look, I love what I do, and I'm aware of how lucky I am, but— "I just really can't wait for people to forget about me."

