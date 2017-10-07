Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 07, 2017

Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade

Comments
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej, right, performs the wedding ceremony of Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic in Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej, right, performs the wedding ceremony of Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic in Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Related

View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej, center, performs the wedding ceremony of Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic in Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.
View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, left, and his wife Danica Marinkovic during their wedding ceremony in Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.
View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic leave Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, after their wedding ceremony, with Crown Princess Katherine, right, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.
View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej, right, performs the wedding ceremony of Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic in Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.
View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic leave Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, after their wedding ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.
View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic leave Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, after their wedding ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.
View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic leave Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, after their wedding ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.
View Larger
Serbia's dethroned royals hold a wedding in Belgrade
Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, and his wife Danica Marinkovic leave Belgrade's Congregational church in Serbia, after their wedding ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Prince Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne.

The Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia —

Although it's not a kingdom now, Serbia has hosted a wedding for dethroned royals.

Prince Philip Karadjordjevic, of the dethroned Serbian royals, married Danica Marinkovic on Saturday in a ceremony at Belgrade's main cathedral.

The wedding was performed by the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, and attended by many public figures. Dozens gathered outside the church on a sunny but chilly autumn day.

Philip is one of the sons of Crown Prince Aleksandar Karadjordjevic, the heir to Serbia's now-defunct throne. The royal family ruled Yugoslavia until communists took power after World War II and abolished the monarchy. Exiled during WWII, the family returned to Serbia after 2000.

Philip was born in Fairfax, Virginia, while his wife is the daughter of prominent Serbian painter Cile Marinkovic.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation