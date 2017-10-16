‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneur killed, body dumped in Pennsylvania river

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The sharks on ‘Shark Tank’ are pictured here. An entrepreneur, who made an appearance on the show, but did not win an investment from a shark, was found dead last week, his body dumped in a Pennsylvania river.

By Matt Naham, Rare.us

A 58-year-old entrepreneur, who once appeared on the popular show “Shark Tank” to make his case for an app called “EmergenSee,” has been found dead in a Pennsylvania river, reportedly from with a gunshot wound to the head.

The body found floating in the Schuylkill River in University City, Pa., on Thursday has been identified as Philip Reitnour, an entrepreneur who notably made an appearance on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

Video of his appearance on “Shark Tank” shows Reitnour and a partner telling the panel about the app “EmergenSee,” billed as a better option than using 911.

Reitnour was $3 million in debt and was the target of a lawsuit, WPVI reported, but it’s unclear if the suit is connected to his death.

As Heavy noted, Reitnour appeared on “Shark Tank” in October 2014 and was not able to secure an investment for his product from the Sharks.