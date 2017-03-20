She's 100! Britain marks singer Vera Lynn's landmark day

Patriotic songstress Vera Lynn Skypes with pupils from her former east London school, Brampton Primary, on her 100th birthday, Monday, March 20, 2017. Lynn was known as the "Forces Sweetheart" for her optimistic wartime anthems, including "We'll Meet Again." (Jonathan Brady/ PA via AP)

FILE - In this Friday Aug. 20, 2010 file photo, Dame Vera Lynn attends a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. in central London. Britain has taken a nostalgic trip into the past on Monday March 20, 2017, to celebrate the 100th birthday of patriotic songstress Vera Lynn by projecting her image onto the white cliffs of Dover.

The Associated Press

Britain has taken a nostalgic trip into the past to celebrate the 100th birthday of patriotic songstress Vera Lynn by projecting her image onto the white cliffs of Dover.

The unusual tribute Monday is a reference to her World War II classic "(There'll be Bluebirds Over) the White Cliffs of Dover."

Lynn was known as the "Forces Sweetheart" for her optimistic wartime anthems, including "We'll Meet Again."

"As we look to the white cliffs on Monday, I will be thinking of all our brave boys," she said. "The cliffs were the last thing they saw before heading off to war and, for those fortunate enough to return, the first thing they saw upon returning home."

Like all Britons who reach 100, Lynn will receive congratulations from Queen Elizabeth II.