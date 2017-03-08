Ed Sheeran Announces North American Tour! Is He Coming To Miami?

Before his performance on NBC's Today Wednesday, the singer-songwriter announced on Twitter that he will be hitting the road in 2017 to support Divide, his just-released third album.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

Divide broke Spotify records, receiving 56,727,861 streams in its first 24 hours.

Sheeran's North American tour will begin June 29 at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Mo., and will wrap Oct. 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Concert tickets will go on sale March 17.

A special fan pre-sale begins March 13.

Catch the dates below. And YES he is coming to Miami August 30th!

June 29: Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

June 30: Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

July 1: St. Paul, MN, Xcel Center

July 7: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

July 9: Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

July 11: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

July 14: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

July 15: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

July 18: Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

July 19: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 22: Winnipeg, MB, MTS Centre

July 23: Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

July 25: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

July 28: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

July 29: Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

July 30: Portland, OR, Moda Center

Aug. 1: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Aug. 2: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

Aug. 4: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 5: Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

Aug. 6: San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

Aug. 10: Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

Aug. 15: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Aug. 17: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

Aug. 18: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Aug. 19: Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Aug. 22: San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

Aug. 25: Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

Aug. 29: Tampa, FL, Amalie Center

Aug. 30: Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

Aug. 31: Orlando, FL, Amway Center

Sept. 2: Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

Sept. 3: Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

Sept. 5: Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 7: Louisville, KY, KFC YUM! Center

Sept. 8: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

Sept. 12: Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

Sept. 15: Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

Sept. 17: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

Sept. 19: Washington, DC, Verizon Center

Sept. 22: Boston, MA, TD Garden

Sept. 26: Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 27: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Sept. 30: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Oct. 3: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Oct. 6: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Who is going!?

