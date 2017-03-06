Now Playing
Posted: March 07, 2017

Ed Sheeran’s First: Covers “Rolling Stone” Magazine!

Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ed Sheeran celebrated a first: He is covering the upcoming issue of Rolling Stone, which is a major feat! What’s even better? Rolling Stone mag is celebrating it’s 50 Anniversary.

The magazine has teased the issue by saying "we partied with the superstar and talked Taylor, true love and more."

