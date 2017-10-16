Ed Sheeran hit by car while riding bike, breaks arm

Ilya S. Savenok

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Musician Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Ed Sheeran broke his arm when he was hit by a car while riding his bike through London, The Mirror reported.

The injury could put a halt to his tour.

The musician confirmed his medical treatment via Instagram saying, I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further News. Ed x.”

He was scheduled to start his latest tour in Asia on Oct. 22, The Sun reported.

