Ed Sheeran posts set picture after 'Game of Thrones' cameo

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Ed Sheeran attends the the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. Sheeran posted an on-set picture on July 16, 2017, following his ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo in which the 26-year-old British singer appeared as a Lannister soldier in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press