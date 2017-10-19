Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in Georgia

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, Shia LaBeouf attends the opening night gala for "Borg/McEnroe" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. LaBeouf was sentenced to probation Thursday after the “Transformers” star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction stemming from his attempt to elude police following a vulgar public outburst in Georgia. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf was sentenced to probation Thursday after the "Transformers" star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction stemming from his attempt to elude police following a vulgar public outburst in Georgia.

LaBeouf, 31, received a year on probation from a Recorder's Court judge in Savannah, where he was arrested July 8 while in coastal Georgia to film the movie "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

He was also ordered to pay $2,680 in fines and fees, perform 100 hours of community service, enroll in anger management counseling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation.

LaBeouf was spending a late night out in a popular Savannah nightlife district last summer when he became aggressive and began shouting vulgarities after a bystander refused to give him a cigarette, according to a Savannah-Chatham County police report.

Police said LaBeouf refused to leave when an officer told him to do so. He then fled to a nearby hotel in an attempt to avoid arrest, authorities said.

Booking video from the Chatham County jail showed LaBeouf accuse police of being racist and tell a black officer he was going to hell. He later released a statement apologizing for "my outright disrespect for authority," blaming struggles with addiction for pushing his behavior to "a new low."

Police charged LaBeouf with two additional misdemeanors following the outburst in Savannah. He pleaded no contest Thursday to disorderly conduct, while prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of public drunkenness.