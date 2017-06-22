Now Playing
Posted: June 22, 2017

Shipping out of Boston: Grand sailing vessels depart

A Tall Ship makes its way out of Boston Harbor the morning after Sail Boston 2017 drew to a close Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Boston. The majority of the Tall Ships will continue on the next leg of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta to Canada. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
A Tall Ship makes its way out of Boston Harbor the morning after Sail Boston 2017 drew to a close Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Boston. The majority of the Tall Ships will continue on the next leg of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta to Canada. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

A Tall Ship makes its way out of Boston Harbor the morning after Sail Boston 2017 drew to a close Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Boston. The majority of the Tall Ships will continue on the next leg of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta to Canada.
The Associated Press

BOSTON —

The tall ships are shipping out of Boston.

A unique gathering of more than 50 grand sailing vessels from around the world is winding down after six days. The ships started departing Boston Harbor on Thursday morning.

Among them was the U.S. Coast Guard's Eagle, which was originally built in 1936 by Germany and taken by the U.S. as reparation following World War II.

Many of the ships are headed to Quebec City, Canada, where they'll be a part of celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

They wrap up their journey in France in late August.

The ships converged in Boston as part of a trans-Atlantic regatta spanning the United Kingdom, Bermuda and other locations. Boston was the lone U.S. port on the route.

