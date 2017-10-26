Showtime drops Halperin from program 'The Circus'

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, author and producer Mark Halperin appears at the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Halperin’s publisher has canceled the book he was to co-write about the 2016 election. Penguin Press announced Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, that the decision was made after learning of allegations of sexual harassment. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this April 25, 2012 file photo, Mark Halperin attends the world premiere of 'Knife Fight' during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms 'inappropriate' behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive. The co-author of the best-selling book 'Game Change' told CNN Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, that he's 'deeply sorry' and is taking a 'step back' from day-to-day work to deal with the situation.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Another media outlet has cut ties with Mark Halperin.

Showtime released a brief statement Saturday saying Halperin would not be brought back as a host of "The Circus" should the political program be renewed. "The Circus" has two run seasons, and featured Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

Since allegations emerged this week that Halperin harassed numerous women while at ABC in the 1990s and 2000s, Penguin Press has canceled a book that Halperin and Heilemann were writing about the 2016 election and HBO called off a planned adaptation of the book. The journalist also has been suspended from his role as an MSNBC contributor.

Halperin has apologized on Twitter, saying he is "profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish" he caused.