Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 22, 2017

Showtime making series of Clinton-Patterson thriller

Comments
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Showtime has won a bidding war to develop Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson's upcoming thriller
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Showtime has won a bidding war to develop Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson's upcoming thriller "The President is Missing" into a television series. The network announced the deal on Friday, Sept. 22, months away from the book's publication next June. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Related

View Larger
Showtime making series of Clinton-Patterson thriller
FILE - In this file photo combo, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears at a political event at Upper Moreland High School in Willow Grove, Pa., on April 12, 2012, and author James Patterson appears at a photo session in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. On Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, Showtime announced it has won a bidding war to develop Clinton and Patterson's upcoming novel 'The President is Missing' into a television series.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Showtime has won a bidding war to develop former President Bill Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson's upcoming thriller, "The President is Missing," into a television series.

The network announced the deal Friday, months away from the book's publication next June.

In the collaboration with Patterson, Clinton provides an insider's perspective of having been in the White House. It's the first time that Clinton has helped write fiction.

Showtime's affiliation with CBS, and the corporation's boss Leslie Moonves, helped seal the deal. Moonves knows Clinton, and Patterson helps with the production of the CBS series "Zoo" and "Instinct."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation