R&B singer Christopher Williams accused of stealing $99 headphones

Singer Christopher Williams was arrested on a shoplifting charge last weekend in Georgia.

By Lauren Foreman, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

R&B singer Chris Williams spent a couple of hours in a Georgia county jail over the weekend after he allegedly dropped a pair of $99 headphones in his bag and did not pay for them.

The singer, known for the 1991 hit "I'm Dreamin" from the “New Jack City” movie soundtrack, was arrested about 4 p.m. Saturday at a Kohl’s store in McDonough, according to Henry County jail records.

Williams walked in the store with a tote bag, took the $99.99 JBL headphones and tried to leave, authorities told TMZ.

Security stopped him, and he said he forgot he had the headphones, according to the entertainment site.

Police were called to the scene and Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor theft by shoplifting charge.

He was booked in jail and later released on bond, according to records.

Williams most recently appeared on Bravo’s hit reality show, “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” in 2014.