Posted: March 21, 2017

Singer Mel B divorcing husband of nearly 10 years

Singer and TV personality Mel B has filed for divorce from her producer husband Stephen Belafonte after nearly 10 years of marriage. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Singer and TV personality Mel B has filed for divorce from her producer husband Stephen Belafonte after nearly 10 years of marriage. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former Spice Girl singer Mel B has filed for divorce, The Associated Press reported.

The TV personality, birth name Melanie Brown, was married to producer Stephen Belafonte since July 2007. She cited irreconcilable differences. 

According to People, which obtained divorce papers, Brown has Dec. 28 listed as the date of separation. She requested that the court terminate the ability to ask for spousal support.

The couple are parents to 5-year-old Madison Brown Belafonte. The petition is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

People reported that the divorce comes a few years after speculation emerged that Brown may have been physically abused by Belafonte. In December 2014, the singer was on seen on the U.K. version of “The X Factor” with bruises, days after being hospitalized with severe stomach pains. Belafonte addressed the rumors at the time on Twitter, saying they were “quite disgusting” and “untrue.”

In February, Brown posted a photo of herself and Belafonte on Instagram. 

“We have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,” she wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on

