Singer Phil Collins cancels show after hotel room fall

FILE - This is a Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, file photo of Phil Collins performs during the opening ceremony for the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Singer Phil Collins has been rushed to the hospital after a fall in his London hotel room left him with a severe gash near his eye that required stitches. His management says in a statement that concerts Thursday June 8, 2017 and Friday night at London's Royal Albert Hall have been postponed until November. ﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿(AP Photo/Darron Cummings/File)

The Associated Press