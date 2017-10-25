Singer Tamar Braxton files for divorce from husband-manager

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2014 file photo, Tamar Braxton, left, and Vince Herbert from "Tamar & Vince" arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Braxton has filed to divorce her husband Vincent Herbert, who is also her manager. Braxton filed for divorce this week in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married in 2008 and the documents say they separated this month. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press