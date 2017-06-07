Singer who lost hearing stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges

In this undated photo provided by NBC, Mandy Harvey sings during auditions for the show "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, Calif. Harvey, a deaf singer is moving on to the semifinals of âAmericaâs Got Talentâ after delivering a performance that aired Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that judge Simon Cowell calls âone of the most amazing thingsâ heâs ever seen or heard. Mandy Harvey told the judges on the NBC reality competition that she suffers from a connective tissue disorder and she lost her hearing when she was 18. Now 29, Harvey said she taught herself to sing again using muscle memory and visual tuners. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)
By
Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES
—
One contestant on “America’s Got Talent” stunned judges not just with her singing voice, but what it took for her to keep it.
WCMH reported that Mandy Harvey auditioned for the NBC reality competition talent show after she lost her hearing at 18 because of a connective tissue disorder.
“I lost all my hearing when I was 18 years old,” Harvey, who is now 29, told judge Simon Cowell. “Basically, I got sick and my nerves deteriorated. I left music after I lost my hearing and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch.”
