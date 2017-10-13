Sistine Chapel aims for new heights with Olympics-style show

FILE - This Saturday, March 9, 2013 file photo, shows a view of the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican. The Vatican Museums have collaborated with Sting and producers of Olympics ceremonies to create a surround-sound, live show spectacle telling the tale of Michelangelo and his frescoed masterpiece in the Sistine Chapel. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

The Associated Press

The Sistine Chapel might be coming to a theater near you.

The Vatican Museums have collaborated with Sting and producers of Olympic ceremonies to create a surround-sound, live show telling the tale of Michelangelo and his frescoed masterpiece.

The 9 million euro ($10.6 million) production, "Universal Judgment: Michelangelo and the Secrets of the Sistine Chapel," debuts March 15 at an auditorium near the Vatican.

Creator Marco Balich, the artistic director for several past Olympics, says he's already entertaining requests to take the hour-long spectacle and its Sting-penned soundtrack abroad.

The Vatican will receive "contained" royalties from the production.

Museums director Barbara Jatta says the show provides an unparalleled educational opportunity to bring art, culture and faith to younger audiences.

She stressed the Vatican's history of using "tradition and innovation" to communicate.