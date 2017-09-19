Now Playing
Posted: September 19, 2017

Small quake prompts Hollywood, L.A. to light up Twitter

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, the sun sets beyond the Los Angeles skyline, as seen from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles (6 kilometers) northwest of Westwood, California. While the quake wasn’t big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people in the Los Angeles area reported feeling the tremor. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

A small earthquake with an epicenter just outside Los Angeles has gotten people in southern California talking on social media.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 Monday night. Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles (6 kilometers) northwest of Westwood. While the quake wasn't big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people reported feeling the tremor.

Some earthquake-hardened veterans commented on Twitter, including some in Hollywood.

Actor Josh Gad joked that he probably should have checked on his kids, but he scrolled through Twitter instead. Former CBS "Late Late Show" host Craig Ferguson quipped that the rumble had him "sitting up in bed with an automatic weapon waiting for zombies."

The quake was a trending topic on the platform early Tuesday.

