Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Fallon set for Thanksgiving Parade

FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. Smokey Robinson, Fallon, The Roots, Common and Day will be among the stars celebrating at the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Macy's said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, that Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Wyclef Jean and Miss America Cara Mund also will participate in the 91st annual parade on Nov. 23. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

