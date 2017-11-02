Snoop Dogg stands over Trump body on album cover

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, Snoop Dogg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater on in Beverly Hills, Calif. An album cover image posted to Snoop Dogg’s Instagram account on Oct. 31, 2017, showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of President Donald Trump has been removed from the platform. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press