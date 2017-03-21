Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

Soccer Player Accidentally Thanks Wife AND Girlfriend In Interview

OMG talk about embarrassing! This Ghanian soccer player made sure to not leave out ANYone in this post game interview.

After repeatedly expressing how appreciative Mohammed Anas is of his fans and their dedication, he moved on to thank his loving wife… and without taking a breath, he included his girlfriend in that brief list.

Guess who is officially single! (OUCH)

~Miss Bryan

