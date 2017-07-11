Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 11, 2017

Sofia Carson and Djokovic headline Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

Comments
FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, actress Sofia Carson from
FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, actress Sofia Carson from "Descendants" arrives at Wango Tango in Carson, Calif. Carson and tennis star Novak Djokovic will be among the headliners at this year's Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, a stadium show on Saturday, Aug. 26, that kicks off the 2017 U.S. Open. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

"Descendants" star Sofia Carson and two-time U.S. Open champ Novak Djokovic will headline this year's Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, a stadium concert that organizers are hoping will increase interest in youth tennis.

The annual event, which pays tribute to the late tennis great, is set for Aug. 27 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It will also be broadcast from 2-3 p.m. EDT on ABC, which will air the "Descendents 2" starring Bush on July 21.

This year's lineup includes performances by the pop duo Jack & Jack, singer-songwriter Alex Aiono and boy band New Hope Club.

The event is also being used to promote the United States Tennis Association's Net Generation initiative, which aims to get more children ages 5 to 18 playing the sport.

___

Online:

http://www.arthurashekidsday.com/

www.usopen.org

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation